Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Stock Holdings Boosted by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Chimera Investment worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIM. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 301.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 137,655 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Chimera Investment news, Director Gerard Creagh acquired 12,500 shares of Chimera Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $166,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 138,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,470.37. This trade represents a 9.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chimera Investment Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CIM opened at $12.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $999.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CIM. StockNews.com downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chimera Investment to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

