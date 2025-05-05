Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 513,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $36,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cimpress

In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn bought 5,000 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,296. The trade was a 32.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cimpress Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $39.86 on Monday. Cimpress plc has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $104.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average of $62.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.94.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $789.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.02 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. Equities analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CMPR. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cimpress from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Further Reading

