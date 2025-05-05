Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $350.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $344.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.95.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $204.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.68. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $349.75. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total transaction of $2,326,567.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,656,524.09. This trade represents a 11.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.26, for a total transaction of $6,881,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,786.76. The trade was a 97.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $31,897,865 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 297.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

