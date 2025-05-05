Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $38,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,988.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Trading Up 1.3 %

NET opened at $124.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.24 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.71. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -564.82 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Activity

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Janel Riley sold 4,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total transaction of $725,205.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,519,384.80. This trade represents a 5.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $372,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,020,008.96. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 492,492 shares of company stock valued at $63,757,685. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Baird R W lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.