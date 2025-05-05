Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,227 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. ZEGA Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Coeur Mining
In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,362.50. The trade was a 1.52 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Coeur Mining Stock Performance
Shares of CDE opened at $5.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $7.72.
Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.32 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
About Coeur Mining
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.
