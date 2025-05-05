Columbia Asset Management Sells 871 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Columbia Asset Management lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,650,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,965,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,358 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,627,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,326,576,000 after buying an additional 1,285,897 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 21,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.6 %

NVDA stock opened at $114.50 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.85 and its 200 day moving average is $128.08.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

