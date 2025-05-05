Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC cut its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,923 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTOS. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTOS. Baird R W downgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

CTOS opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.17 million, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.83. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $6.11.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $422.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Custom Truck One Source

(Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.