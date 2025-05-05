Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Deluxe worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,836,000 after purchasing an additional 64,060 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Deluxe by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 62,715 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 766,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,315,000 after acquiring an additional 49,104 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at $1,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLX opened at $15.08 on Monday. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $674.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $536.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

In other Deluxe news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy acquired 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $64,582.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,398.95. The trade was a 1.46 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLX. StockNews.com downgraded Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Sidoti raised Deluxe to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Deluxe from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

