Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DBD. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,318,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,729,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,272,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,780,000 after buying an additional 350,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after buying an additional 153,511 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 446,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after acquiring an additional 162,975 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diebold Nixdorf

In related news, Director Emanuel R. Pearlman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $87,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,200. This trade represents a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

Shares of DBD opened at $46.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -105.59 and a beta of 1.73. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.87.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.25). Diebold Nixdorf had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CJS Securities raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

