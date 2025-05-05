Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,499 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,739,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,202,000 after acquiring an additional 256,466 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,299,379 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $70,671,000 after purchasing an additional 71,273 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $39,073,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,748,000 after buying an additional 42,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 759,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,335,000 after acquiring an additional 39,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $26.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.48. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $103.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This is an increase from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

In related news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,031.25. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 9,815 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $306,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,986.40. This represents a 20.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

