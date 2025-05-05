Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 694 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741,085 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of First Financial worth $34,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 18.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in First Financial by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 10.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,287 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in First Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 761,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of First Financial in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Insider Transactions at First Financial

In other news, insider Mark Allen Franklin acquired 1,100 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.53 per share, with a total value of $57,783.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,157.85. The trade was a 12.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James O. Mcdonald bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,543.38. This represents a 11.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,837 shares of company stock valued at $142,701 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $50.68 on Monday. First Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $600.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.41.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.26. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.04 million. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

About First Financial

(Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.