Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,124 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.97% of FRP worth $34,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FRP by 33.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FRP during the 4th quarter worth $59,067,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in FRP in the fourth quarter valued at $517,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 217.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,251,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPH stock opened at $27.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.72 million, a PE ratio of 69.78 and a beta of 0.59. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.37 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

