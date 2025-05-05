Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,113,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579,987 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $39,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 155,899 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Perimeter Solutions Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PRM opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -75.14 and a beta of 1.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.21. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $86.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Perimeter Solutions

Insider Transactions at Perimeter Solutions

In other news, Director Vivek Raj sold 250,000 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $2,292,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 471,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,321,142.42. This trade represents a 34.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.