Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,828 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Roblox worth $35,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Roblox by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Roblox by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX opened at $74.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.62. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $274,067.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,261.22. The trade was a 5.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 26,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $1,724,594.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 417,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,502,189.26. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,399 shares of company stock worth $45,431,661. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Roblox from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

