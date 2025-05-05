Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 188,767 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,393,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,767 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $36,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFB. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 73.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 49,406 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 35,858 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 44,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $15.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $788.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.07.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

