Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 20,892 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 383,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,892 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Elastic were worth $38,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,352,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,607,000 after purchasing an additional 168,483 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,429,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,820,000 after buying an additional 462,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,663,000 after buying an additional 45,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $102,485,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 884,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,626,000 after acquiring an additional 118,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $83.07 on Monday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $123.96. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 151.04 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.39 and a 200 day moving average of $96.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $382.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Elastic from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.48.

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $302,660.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,318.56. This trade represents a 3.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 140,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $14,948,961.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,254,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,561,053.04. This represents a 5.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,304 shares of company stock valued at $20,847,452 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

