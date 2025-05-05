Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 243,743 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,339,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,743 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Repay were worth $33,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Repay by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Repay by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Repay by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Repay by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPAY opened at $3.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $368.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Repay from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Repay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Repay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repay currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

