Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 43,475 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,475 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $35,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical Price Performance

NARI opened at $79.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.02. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $79.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NARI shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Baird R W lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Inari Medical

Inari Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.