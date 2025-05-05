Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 60,941 Shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,853,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,941 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.61% of Adeia worth $39,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adeia by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,423,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,642,000 after acquiring an additional 143,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adeia by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Adeia by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,563,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,548,000 after buying an additional 129,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Adeia by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,715,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Adeia by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,107,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADEA. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Adeia from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADEA opened at $12.61 on Monday. Adeia Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.18.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.22 million. Adeia had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 32.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adeia Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

