Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,945,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90,637 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.54% of Pan American Silver worth $39,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 156.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 37,480 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $2,911,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,726,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,920,000 after purchasing an additional 89,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 488,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after purchasing an additional 48,419 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.53 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $815.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.20 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Pan American Silver Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.