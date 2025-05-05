Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,525,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182,899 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Kelly Services worth $35,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KELYA. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 44,811 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 367.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 3,062.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.24 million, a PE ratio of -195.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -500.00%.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

