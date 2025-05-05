Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 182.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of FTAI Aviation worth $34,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,677,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,940,000 after buying an additional 3,034,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,547,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,325,000 after acquiring an additional 184,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,688,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $174,372,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 904,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,240,000 after purchasing an additional 234,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 3,000 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.54 per share, for a total transaction of $283,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 341,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,318,688.08. The trade was a 0.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Moreno purchased 6,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.85 per share, for a total transaction of $624,113.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 231,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,969,441.55. This trade represents a 2.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTAI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:FTAI opened at $89.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -899.41 and a beta of 1.64. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $75.06 and a 52-week high of $181.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.41.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.08). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 206.25% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 571.43%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

