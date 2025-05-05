Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,117,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.36% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $35,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 507.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

PGC stock opened at $28.74 on Monday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $505.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Insider Transactions at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 20,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,453.73. This trade represents a 31.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director F Duffield Meyercord purchased 6,316 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $179,627.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,372 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,179.68. This represents a 4.71 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,650 in the last three months. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

