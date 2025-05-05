Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 629,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,629 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $35,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kinetik by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after buying an additional 60,058 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 14,124.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth $921,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kinetik by 53.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 55,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinetik by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,675,000 after purchasing an additional 54,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 1,044,519 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $55,004,370.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 657,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,628,320.78. This trade represents a 61.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinetik Stock Up 0.9 %

Kinetik Announces Dividend

KNTK opened at $41.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.87. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.85 and a 52 week high of $67.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is 305.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kinetik from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kinetik from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Kinetik from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Kinetik Profile

(Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

