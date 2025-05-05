Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,501,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,297 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.15% of Xencor worth $34,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xencor by 732.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Xencor by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period.

XNCR stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $801.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.19. Xencor had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $52.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.14 million. Analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XNCR has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair began coverage on Xencor in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Xencor from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

