Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,615 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $37,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,697,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,057,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $126,315,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $22,613,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $16,706,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,085,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,104,701,000 after acquiring an additional 117,904 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.95.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $63.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.41. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,187.68. The trade was a 8.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

