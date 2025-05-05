Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $33.50 Million Stock Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,820,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $33,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 3,389.8% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in A10 Networks by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $16.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $21.90.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A10 Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

