Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $33.81 Million Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,721,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 47,436 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.31% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $33,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 130,935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 164,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $5.79 on Monday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $768.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $48.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CFFN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rick C. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,596.64. This trade represents a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Morris purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,995 shares in the company, valued at $571,631.70. This represents a 17.44 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 55,000 shares of company stock worth $311,200. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.