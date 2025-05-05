Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $34.10 Million Holdings in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Atlanticus were worth $34,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Atlanticus by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlanticus by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,828,000. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,000. 14.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $55.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.82. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.85.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The credit services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $353.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.02 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 25.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATLC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Monday, March 17th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Atlanticus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

