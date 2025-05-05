Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $34.48 Million Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,742,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $34,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 339.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,250,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after purchasing an additional 966,468 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,550,000 after acquiring an additional 288,607 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in MaxLinear by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 108,346 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,268,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after acquiring an additional 115,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL opened at $10.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $904.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.66. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $26.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.77.

MaxLinear ( NASDAQ:MXL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.32 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 68.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MXL shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

