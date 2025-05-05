Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $34.53 Million Stake in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,186,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,342 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Orion were worth $34,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Orion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Orion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Orion by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Orion by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OEC opened at $12.17 on Monday. Orion S.A. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Orion had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.03 million. Research analysts expect that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0207 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. Orion’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

In other Orion news, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $43,131.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 79,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,705.14. This represents a 4.32 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Orion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Orion from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

