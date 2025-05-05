Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $34.78 Million Stock Position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $34,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCP. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the fourth quarter worth $18,554,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 72,088 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in HashiCorp by 41.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 1,512.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 720,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,663,000 after acquiring an additional 676,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,869,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

HCP stock opened at $34.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.31. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $34.85.

HashiCorp Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

