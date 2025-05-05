Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $34.99 Million Stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Seneca Foods worth $34,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Seneca Foods by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Seneca Foods by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Seneca Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $89.86 on Monday. Seneca Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.38.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

