Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $35.05 Million Stock Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.02% of National Presto Industries worth $35,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,901,000 after purchasing an additional 26,987 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in National Presto Industries by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 156,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 29,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Presto Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 110,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,035,000. 58.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

National Presto Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NPK opened at $86.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.68. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $103.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.55.

National Presto Industries Announces Dividend

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The conglomerate reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $134.69 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1%. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NPK

National Presto Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.