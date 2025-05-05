Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $35.22 Million Stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,716,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,517 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.45% of Conduent worth $35,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 288.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Stock Performance

CNDT opened at $2.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. Conduent Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $349.55 million, a PE ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.52.

About Conduent

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Conduent had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. Research analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

