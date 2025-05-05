Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $35.92 Million Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,140,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $35,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKD. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Illumine Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BKD opened at $6.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.87. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 65.92% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $780.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

