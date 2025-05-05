Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $36.27 Million Position in MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.12% of MSG Entertainment worth $36,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MSG Entertainment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,477,000 after acquiring an additional 52,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSG Entertainment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in MSG Entertainment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 472,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in MSG Entertainment by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 413,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after buying an additional 185,670 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSG Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MSG Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MSG Entertainment

In other MSG Entertainment news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 67,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $2,078,747.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at $186,224.40. This represents a 91.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

MSG Entertainment Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $33.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.22. MSG Entertainment has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $44.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.28.

MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.60). MSG Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 323.63% and a net margin of 13.15%. Analysts expect that MSG Entertainment will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSGE. Wolfe Research raised shares of MSG Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSG Entertainment

MSG Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.