Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $37.28 Million Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,695 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.11% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $37,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 128,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,743,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,145,000 after buying an additional 816,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 186,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 16,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 1,198 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $50,819.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,516.46. This trade represents a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $1,013,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,037.60. This represents a 9.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,381 shares of company stock worth $1,608,243. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRSP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $38.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average is $43.15. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $67.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

