Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $37.81 Million Stock Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,855,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,594 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.29% of Denali Therapeutics worth $37,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 101.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 255,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 128,823 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 80,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 149,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $16.44 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. On average, analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.