Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $38.16 Million Stock Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,538,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $38,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 816.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $20.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.35. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.55.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.16. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jones Trading raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

In other news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $136,413.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 190,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,463.60. This represents a 3.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Bellon sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $104,117.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,344.90. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,771 shares of company stock worth $803,198 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

