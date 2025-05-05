Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $38.33 Million Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 731,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,878 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $38,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $94,478,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 885,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,785,000 after purchasing an additional 17,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scratch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,260,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BROS. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Baird R W raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

NYSE BROS opened at $61.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.80, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.54. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $86.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 471,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $35,808,113.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,310,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,415,408.94. This represents a 16.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $13,824,956.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,310,834 shares in the company, valued at $175,415,408.94. The trade was a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,643,632 shares of company stock worth $201,509,627 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

