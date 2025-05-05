Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $39.02 Million Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,990 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.35% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $39,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $37.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.04. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other news, Director Michael J. Schall acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,240. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

