Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $39.57 Million Stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,838,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 10,193 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.64% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $39,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNK. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 499.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 86,147 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 13.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter worth approximately $662,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 155.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 173,270 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Dnb Nor Markets raised Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CFO Peter George Allen sold 8,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $125,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,703.96. This trade represents a 16.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jesper Christensen sold 13,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $189,883.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,322 shares in the company, valued at $800,215.12. This represents a 19.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,812 shares of company stock worth $402,216. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:GNK opened at $13.62 on Monday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $584.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 18.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.