Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 855,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $39,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. 25.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH opened at $23.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $616.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.58. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $53.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $382.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.60 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 21.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ULH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Universal Logistics from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

