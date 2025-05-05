Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,468,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,777 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Enviri worth $34,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviri in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Enviri in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enviri by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Enviri alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman purchased 40,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $251,596.29. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,638.39. This represents a 50.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tom George Vadaketh bought 40,297 shares of Enviri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $249,841.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,072.20. The trade was a 43.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enviri Price Performance

NVRI stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.97. Enviri Co. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $548.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.00 million. Enviri had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enviri Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enviri Profile

(Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.