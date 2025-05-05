Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,296,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.82% of Clearwater Paper worth $38,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,418,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 322.8% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 218,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 166,653 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,328,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. Finally, KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $2,707,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Paper

In other Clearwater Paper news, SVP Kari G. Moyes sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $27,145.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,907.22. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clearwater Paper Price Performance

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.13. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $57.13. The firm has a market cap of $427.92 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%.

About Clearwater Paper

(Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.