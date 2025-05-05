Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 12,108 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $33,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.66.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS opened at $230.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -921.88 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $231.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.48.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at $517,822,344.90. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $2,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,496. This represents a 26.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,234 shares of company stock valued at $42,030,790 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.