Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 5,878 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Atlassian worth $38,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in Atlassian by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 37,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Atlassian by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 65,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,822,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.69, for a total value of $2,509,104.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 278,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,818,644.20. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.08, for a total transaction of $177,261.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,272,475.36. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,786 shares of company stock worth $62,156,182 over the last three months. 38.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Atlassian from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $365.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.57.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $208.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.84. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

