Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,449 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $36,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $12,845,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,267,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,538,000 after purchasing an additional 459,542 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,631,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,269,000 after purchasing an additional 410,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,254,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,874,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,146,000 after buying an additional 240,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

FCPT stock opened at $27.91 on Monday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.48% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 132.71%.

FCPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

