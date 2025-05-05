Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,116 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.32% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $38,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 776,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after acquiring an additional 81,853 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $19.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.85. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $104.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 444.44%.

Separately, Truist Financial raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

In other news, EVP Jason Blacksberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

